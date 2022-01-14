Dr. Olga Olevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Olevsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olga Olevsky, MD
Dr. Olga Olevsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Olevsky works at
Dr. Olevsky's Office Locations
-
1
Synecare Institute Inc.3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-8252
-
2
Limited To Official University Duties On2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olevsky?
This is by far the best doctor I have ever meet! Without her I would never be able to push thru my treatments . Incredible
About Dr. Olga Olevsky, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1841306743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olevsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olevsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olevsky works at
Dr. Olevsky has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olevsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olevsky speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olevsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.