Dr. Olga Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Perez works at Family Medical Center in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.