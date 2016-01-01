Dr. Rafaelian accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Olga Rafaelian, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Rafaelian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (212) 305-1710
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Olga Rafaelian, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295059038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafaelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafaelian works at
Dr. Rafaelian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafaelian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafaelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafaelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.