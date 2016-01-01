See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Reston, VA
Dr. Olga Rafaelian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Olga Rafaelian, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Olga Rafaelian, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Rafaelian works at UT Health in Reston, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tele-physicians P.c.
    1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-1710
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Olga Rafaelian, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295059038
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafaelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafaelian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafaelian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafaelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafaelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Olga Rafaelian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.