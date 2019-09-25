Dr. Tchikindas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olga Tchikindas, MD
Overview of Dr. Olga Tchikindas, MD
Dr. Olga Tchikindas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ.
Dr. Tchikindas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tchikindas' Office Locations
-
1
Alcoholismaddictions Program39 N Clinton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08609 Directions (609) 394-9398
-
2
Sleep & Wellness Medical Associates LLC31 E Darrah Ln, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 403-6190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tchikindas?
Dr.Tchikindas is a wonderful physician. She is kind, cares for her patients, great listener, answers all questions, very knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Olga Tchikindas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1508997552
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tchikindas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tchikindas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tchikindas works at
Dr. Tchikindas has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tchikindas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tchikindas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tchikindas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tchikindas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tchikindas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.