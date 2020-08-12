Overview of Dr. Olga Tudela, MD

Dr. Olga Tudela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Tudela works at Francisco G. Tudela M.D., P.A. in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.