Dr. Olga Tudela, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olga Tudela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.
Francisco G. Tudela M.D., P.A.777 E 25th St Ste 106, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 691-1171
Premium Surgical Services L.l.c.11760 SW 40th St Ste 729, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 559-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
She is an excellent doctor and makes you feel very comfortable from the first time !!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tudela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tudela has seen patients for C-Section, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tudela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tudela speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tudela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tudela.
