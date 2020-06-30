Dr. Oliver Achi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Achi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oliver Achi, MD
Dr. Oliver Achi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achi's Office Locations
- 1 2308 E Main St Ste D, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 374-7242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Achi is very patient and very thorough. He takes the time to evaluate your problem and goes through the options for treatment. Through COVID-19, he has taken the time to do telehealth and stay on top of my health issues. I highly recommend him. His staff is also superb.
About Dr. Oliver Achi, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
