Dr. Oliver Benton, MD

Urology
2.8 (15)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Oliver Benton, MD

Dr. Oliver Benton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.

Dr. Benton works at CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw
    1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hypogonadism
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Uroflowmetry
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystometry
Cystotomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Infections
Hypospadias
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lithotripsy
Orchiectomy
Paraphimosis
Priapism
Prostate Removal
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sperm Abnormalities
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 04, 2019
    Dr. Benton is a very professional and caring urologist.
    — Nov 04, 2019
    About Dr. Oliver Benton, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1386740082
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University Sc Med Center|Methodist Hsp Central Unit
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
    • Parkridge Medical Center
    • Rhea Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oliver Benton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benton works at CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Benton’s profile.

    Dr. Benton has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

