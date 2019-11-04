Overview of Dr. Oliver Benton, MD

Dr. Oliver Benton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Benton works at CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.