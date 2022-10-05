Dr. Oliver Gantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Gantz, MD
Overview of Dr. Oliver Gantz, MD
Dr. Oliver Gantz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Dr. Gantz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gantz's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 521-6027
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gantz?
Kind, excellent technique. Listens!!!!
About Dr. Oliver Gantz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1952758260
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gantz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gantz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.