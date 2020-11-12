Overview

Dr. Oliver Gilliam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gilliam works at Michiana Gastroenterology Inc. in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN and Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.