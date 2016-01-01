Dr. Oliver Graf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Graf, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Graf, MD is an Anatomic & Clinical Pathology Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Graf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 496-4700
-
2
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-0111TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graf?
About Dr. Oliver Graf, MD
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
- English
- 1124262480
Education & Certifications
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Hematology & Pathology and Hematopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graf works at
Dr. Graf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.