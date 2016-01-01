See All Clinical Pathologists & Anatomic Pathologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Oliver Graf, MD

Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Oliver Graf, MD is an Anatomic & Clinical Pathology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. 

Dr. Graf works at Prevea St. Mary's Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea St. Mary's Health Center
    1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 496-4700
  2. 2
    HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
    835 S Van Buren St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 433-0111
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Oliver Graf, MD

  • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
  • English
  • 1124262480
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Hematology & Pathology and Hematopathology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Oliver Graf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Graf works at Prevea St. Mary's Health Center in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Graf’s profile.

Dr. Graf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

