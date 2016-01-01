Dr. Harper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver Harper, MD
Overview of Dr. Oliver Harper, MD
Dr. Oliver Harper, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper's Office Locations
-
1
Paul-marie Brisson MD PC51 E 25th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10010 Directions (617) 851-5054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
About Dr. Oliver Harper, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1760772677
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.