Dr. Oliver Hulland, MD
Dr. Oliver Hulland, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Haven, CT.
Dr. Hulland works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr N Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 234-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I spent 30 years with lower back pain. I went to three different pain centers, received over a dozen epidural injections,and taking several medications. On my first visit Dr. Hulland asked if anyone had ever mentioned SI joints to which the answer was no. I was given an injection in the right SI joint and two days later I was climbing stairs with no pain! Dr. Hulland is amazing and gave me relief that I haven’t had in over 30 yrs. He spent more time with me explaining things than the other doctors and is very personable.
About Dr. Oliver Hulland, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1568994523
