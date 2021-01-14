Dr. Oliver Jeffery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Jeffery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oliver Jeffery, MD
Dr. Oliver Jeffery, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO.
Dr. Jeffery works at
Dr. Jeffery's Office Locations
HealthONE Neurology Specialists499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 997-0472Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Wyoming Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jefferies is the first neuro doctor to actually take the normal Test results and mri: ct scans lay them aside and ask me what my Body was experiencing. He asked questions concerning the significance of neurological digression body wise I was experiencing for a year without any results medical wise in diagnosing the issue . He spent 2 hours with my husband and I examining me , listening to what was occurring inside my body and understanding my issues were something that would not show up on any tests or scans .. He ,after consideration ,and a little research , finally was able to open a door of direction after reviewing my symptoms , and looking at my history and observing my external functions He was able to diagnosis and now medicinal begin treatment for my issues . I am now on medication and hopeful that God willing , My body will come back from the significant decline it has been going thru. Thank you Dr Jefferies, for taking the time to be thorough.
About Dr. Oliver Jeffery, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1083929160
Dr. Jeffery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffery works at
Dr. Jeffery has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.