Overview of Dr. Oliver Kesterson III, MD

Dr. Oliver Kesterson III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Kesterson III works at Center for Neurological Disorders in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.