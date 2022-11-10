Dr. Oliver Lao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Lao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oliver Lao, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 555, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 953-6710Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 953-6811Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 953-6887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent physician and adorable staff. Professional and outstanding patient service .
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1821191289
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Surgery
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
