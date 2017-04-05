Dr. Oliver Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Ong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oliver Ong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health Simi Valley and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
Adventist Health Physicians Network544 N Glendale Ave Ste B, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 265-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My Mom and I both see Doctor Ong. He is a caring Doctor who really knows what he's doing. My mother once got confused and took the wrong dose of her diabetes medicine and when I called his office he quickly told us what to do. I would definitely recommend him to any of my friends and family.
About Dr. Oliver Ong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ong has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ong speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
