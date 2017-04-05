See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Oliver Ong, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oliver Ong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health Simi Valley and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Ong works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Health Physicians Network
    544 N Glendale Ave Ste B, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Goiter
Diabetes Type 2

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 05, 2017
    My Mom and I both see Doctor Ong. He is a caring Doctor who really knows what he's doing. My mother once got confused and took the wrong dose of her diabetes medicine and when I called his office he quickly told us what to do. I would definitely recommend him to any of my friends and family.
    Osky in San Fernando, CA — Apr 05, 2017
    About Dr. Oliver Ong, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oliver Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ong works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ong’s profile.

    Dr. Ong has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

