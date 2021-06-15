See All Nephrologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Oliver Padgett, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Oliver Padgett, MD

Dr. Oliver Padgett, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Portland, OR. 

Dr. Padgett works at Northwest Renal Clinic in Portland, OR with other offices in Hillsboro, OR, Clackamas, OR and Astoria, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Padgett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan office
    1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 640, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 229-7976
  2. 2
    Westside Cardiology PC
    730 SE Oak St Ste I, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 430-0497
  3. 3
    Northwest Renal Clinic Inc.
    12550 SE 93rd Ave Ste 250, Clackamas, OR 97015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 654-1153
  4. 4
    632 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 292-7704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Ocean Beach Hospital
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Seaside Hospital
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Anemia
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Anemia
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Headache
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stye
Swine Flu
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2021
    devin — Jun 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Oliver Padgett, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568729614
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oliver Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padgett has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Padgett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padgett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

