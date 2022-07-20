Dr. Oliver Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Perez, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Advantage Dermatology PA1514 Nira St Fl 2, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 387-4991
Advantage Dermatology, P.A.700 3rd St Ste 101, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 Directions (904) 387-4991
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- GatorCare
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is very kind. Dr. Perez is an great professional. The only problem is that we have to wait so long.
About Dr. Oliver Perez, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245432970
Education & Certifications
- Zitelli & Brodland, Pc
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Johns Hopking U Hosp
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.