Dr. Oliver Pham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Pham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Oliver Pham, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Coralville, IA.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1810 N Coral St, Coralville, IA 52241 Directions (844) 227-0097
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
About Dr. Oliver Pham, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1679141790
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.