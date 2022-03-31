Dr. Ross Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Oliver, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Oliver, MD
Dr. Ross Oliver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chapmanville, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
CAMC Cardiology - Chapmanville50 Veres Dr, Chapmanville, WV 25508 Directions (304) 855-9150Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nuclear Medicine Svc Inc1220 Lee St E Ste 105, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1965Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oliver conducted a prostate exam on me. He was surprised that a previous Urologist had recommended prostate surgery for me without first inserting a light into my pecker to investigate. Dr. Oliver seems quite knowledgeable. I am age 59. I have BPH (since about age 40) and also severe nocturia (having to pee throughout the night). For many years, my PSA test results are consistently low such as 0.3 or 0.4. I have never had prostate surgery and don't want to have it done because of the possible and often side effect of lifetime impotence. I continue to take prescription medicine to treat the BPH. Dr. Oliver prescribed me bladder medicine that might possibly help with the nocturia. I am giving Dr. Oliver a 5 stars rating.
About Dr. Ross Oliver, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053497453
Education & Certifications
- W VA University
- Charleston Area Med Center
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.