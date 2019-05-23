Dr. Oliver Schein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oliver Schein, MD
Overview of Dr. Oliver Schein, MD
Dr. Oliver Schein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schein works at
Dr. Schein's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-8179Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 10753 FALLS RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2802
- 3 6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Directions (410) 955-5080
- 4 116 WILMER BUILDING, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schein?
Professional, informative. Very good outcomes
About Dr. Oliver Schein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437174430
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schein works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.