Dr. Oliver Sevilla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Sevilla works at Citrus Pulmonary Consultants in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.