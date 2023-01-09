Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivera Bogunovic-Sotelo, MD
Overview
Dr. Olivera Bogunovic-Sotelo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Belgrade.
Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mclean Hospital115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 855-2403Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5720MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo?
Olivera Bogunovic-Sotelo is an amazingly caring psychiatrist and human being. Anyone would be lucky to be under her care.
About Dr. Olivera Bogunovic-Sotelo, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063526937
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Gen Hospital
- SUNY Hsc At Brooklyn
- SUNY Hsc At Brooklyn
- University of Belgrade
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogunovic-Sotelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.