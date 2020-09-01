Dr. Cuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivera Cuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Olivera Cuk, MD
Dr. Olivera Cuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Cuk works at
Dr. Cuk's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Cuk for years and she is pleasant, professional, and thorough. I feel like I'm in good hands with her.
About Dr. Olivera Cuk, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1285944272
Dr. Cuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuk works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.