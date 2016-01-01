Overview

Dr. Olivia Bajor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.



Dr. Bajor works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.