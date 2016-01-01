Dr. Olivia Begasse De Dhaem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Begasse De Dhaem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Begasse De Dhaem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olivia Begasse De Dhaem, MD
Dr. Olivia Begasse De Dhaem, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Begasse De Dhaem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Begasse De Dhaem's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group205 Sub Way Ste 200, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (860) 696-2625
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Begasse De Dhaem?
About Dr. Olivia Begasse De Dhaem, MD
- Headache Medicine
- English, French
- 1639557408
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- New York Presbyterian Hospital at Columbia University
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Begasse De Dhaem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Begasse De Dhaem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Begasse De Dhaem works at
Dr. Begasse De Dhaem speaks French.
Dr. Begasse De Dhaem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Begasse De Dhaem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Begasse De Dhaem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Begasse De Dhaem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.