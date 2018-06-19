Dr. Olivia Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Gomez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Lakewood Rheumatology5220 Clark Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 867-4700
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
BEST DR.i I been seeing DR.gomez for 5 years i have lupus for 15 years and seen so many reumotologist bfore her that wanted to put me in desability for life not beeing able to dress my self reumotologist were afraid of trying new medicine i was already giving up ending in hospitals 3 times a year .DR GOMEZ brought me back to life dont do hospitals visits like before. i apreciate everything shedid for me she took care of everything .Thanks for caring. Dont like my new Reumo due to insurance??
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
