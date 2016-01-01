See All Oncologists in Opelika, AL
Dr. Olivia Hull, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Olivia Hull, MD

Dr. Olivia Hull, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Hull works at Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spencer Cancer Center
    2501 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 528-1070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center

Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Olivia Hull, MD

    • Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841634789
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olivia Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hull accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hull has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

