Dr. Olivia Hutul, MD
Overview of Dr. Olivia Hutul, MD
Dr. Olivia Hutul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Hutul's Office Locations
Uchealth Urology Clinic - Anschutz Medical Campus1635 Aurora Ct Fl 3, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hutul took amazing care of me and my baby through a high risk pregnancy. She was kind, she was respectful, she was patient, and she kept very close follow up with me. She is not a resident, nor was she in 2017, as some earlier posted. She is an attending level provider who works very hard to provide her patients with great care. She was not on rotation during my delivery but she visited me while I was in L&D which I completely appreciated.
About Dr. Olivia Hutul, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
