Dr. Olivia Myrick, MD
Dr. Olivia Myrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center159 E 53rd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I was diagnosed with preeclampsia and had to be induced early. The time up to the induction, my husband and I had a million questions. She took time out of her busy day to answer every single one of them. She was so patient and understanding. I wish she had delivered my baby but afterwards, she sent me a warm message via their app. She is so sweet and kind. Also intelligent and trustworthy. I highly recommend Dr Myrick and her team at NYU.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982081873
Dr. Myrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Myrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Myrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.