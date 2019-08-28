Dr. Olivia Sementi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sementi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Sementi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Lake, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington School Med
Valley Obgyn1334 N Whitman Ln Ste 220, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 Directions (203) 276-1000
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If you in any way value your time, DO NOT, DO NOTTTT go to Dr Sementi. The practice is disorganized. While waiting for my appointment in the waiting room, it’s 45 minutes past my scheduled time to see her. This is my third time waiting 30 minutes or more. Please don’t send reminders to customers when you never show up on time.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063521128
- University Of Washington School Med
Dr. Sementi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sementi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sementi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sementi has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sementi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sementi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sementi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sementi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sementi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.