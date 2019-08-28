Overview of Dr. Olivia Sementi, MD

Dr. Olivia Sementi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Lake, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington School Med



Dr. Sementi works at Valley OBGYN in Liberty Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.