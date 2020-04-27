Dr. Olivia Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Bronstein Hand Center - Las Vegas10135 W Twain Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 996-1830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Always a great experience. Questions always answered , always listen to concerns and needs and recommends what is best for problem or issue. Gives you options if available for problem you may have, and usually results are as describe with that out come or close to it. Would highly recommend this practice.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154610137
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
