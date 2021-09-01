Overview of Dr. Olivia Yambem, MD

Dr. Olivia Yambem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yambem works at Havasu Medical Group in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.