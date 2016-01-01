Dr. Olivia Yuson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olivia Yuson, MD
Overview of Dr. Olivia Yuson, MD
Dr. Olivia Yuson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Cebu Doctors University.
Dr. Yuson's Office Locations
Optumcare Women's Health- Nellis420 N NELLIS BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89110 Directions (702) 641-3212
Henderson10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olivia Yuson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1841487618
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Residency at Texas Tech University
- Cebu Drs Hosp
- Cebu Doctors University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Yuson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuson speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuson.
