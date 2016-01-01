Overview of Dr. Olivier Rixe, MD

Dr. Olivier Rixe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rixe works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.