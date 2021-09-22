See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Olson Parrott, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Olson Parrott, MD

Dr. Olson Parrott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Parrott works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 701 in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parrott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 701
    1700 Nicholasville Road Suite 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 701
    206 Bevins Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    I love Dr. Parrot!! He’s funny and sweet and knows what he’s a doing. Perfect beside manor. Caring and compassionate doctor. So funny good humor. Not many doctors are like him. He takes the time to explain everything. I was 28 weeks when I was told by Stanford hospital that I was high risk and I was going to have to find another doctor. Doctor Parrott took me in had me and my baby checked out from head to toe. Found out things that Stanford didn’t even find or even check for. I’m so thankful for this wonderful man. With each visit he always reassured us our baby was strong and solid. So thank you doctor Parrott. Thank you for everything. Ladies if your looking for a wonderful doctor believe me he’s the perfect one.
    April — Sep 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Olson Parrott, MD
    About Dr. Olson Parrott, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922050491
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Chandler Med Ctr|University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olson Parrott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parrott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parrott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parrott has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

