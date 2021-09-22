Dr. Olson Parrott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olson Parrott, MD
Overview of Dr. Olson Parrott, MD
Dr. Olson Parrott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY.

Dr. Parrott's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 7011700 Nicholasville Road Suite 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 701206 Bevins Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Parrot!! He’s funny and sweet and knows what he’s a doing. Perfect beside manor. Caring and compassionate doctor. So funny good humor. Not many doctors are like him. He takes the time to explain everything. I was 28 weeks when I was told by Stanford hospital that I was high risk and I was going to have to find another doctor. Doctor Parrott took me in had me and my baby checked out from head to toe. Found out things that Stanford didn’t even find or even check for. I’m so thankful for this wonderful man. With each visit he always reassured us our baby was strong and solid. So thank you doctor Parrott. Thank you for everything. Ladies if your looking for a wonderful doctor believe me he’s the perfect one.
About Dr. Olson Parrott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922050491
Education & Certifications
- Chandler Med Ctr|University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parrott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parrott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parrott has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.