Dr. Olubukunola Awosika, MD
Overview of Dr. Olubukunola Awosika, MD
Dr. Olubukunola Awosika, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Awosika's Office Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-9300
Nuvance Health Medical Practice PC514 State Route 299, Highland, NY 12528 Directions (845) 883-6883
Health Quest Medical Practice - Obgyn - Fishkill200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 230, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9864
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olubukunola Awosika, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awosika has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awosika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Awosika. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awosika.
