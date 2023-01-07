Overview of Dr. Olubunkola Olubi, MD

Dr. Olubunkola Olubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Olubi works at Piedmont Hospital in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.