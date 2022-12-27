See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD

Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center.

Dr. Alo works at Palmetto OB/GYN in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olubunmi Alo, M.D.
    3864 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 353-2111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2022
    She was my doctor for my entire pregnancy--1st one. She is compassionate and proactive. The only thing that had concerned me was trying to induce me the same week as my due date, but she explains her thought process thoroughly and I greatly appreciate it! The nurse practitioner, Amanda Ruby is just as AWESOME and the whole staff is friendly. MY biggest complaint is wait times, sometimes I was there for HOURS, but I understand she is very busy!
    — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962637645
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Lagos / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olubunmi Alo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

