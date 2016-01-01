Dr. Olarewaju accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olubunmi Olarewaju, DO
Overview
Dr. Olubunmi Olarewaju, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Olarewaju works at
Locations
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olubunmi Olarewaju, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1225324502
Education & Certifications
- Frankford Hospital of City of Philadelphia
- Aria Health
- Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olarewaju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Olarewaju speaks Yoruba.
