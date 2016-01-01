See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Olubunmi Olarewaju, DO

Emergency Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Olubunmi Olarewaju, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Olarewaju works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Emergency Medicine Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Olubunmi Olarewaju, DO

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Yoruba
    • 1225324502
    Education & Certifications

    • Frankford Hospital of City of Philadelphia
    • Aria Health
    • Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olarewaju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olarewaju works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Olarewaju’s profile.

    Dr. Olarewaju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olarewaju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olarewaju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olarewaju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

