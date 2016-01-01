Overview

Dr. Oludamilola Oluleye, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Ada, Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-Fosston and Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Oluleye works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN, Ada, MN, Fosston, MN, Graceville, MN and Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.