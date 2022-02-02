Dr. Olufemi Adeleye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeleye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olufemi Adeleye, MD
Overview of Dr. Olufemi Adeleye, MD
Dr. Olufemi Adeleye, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Kidney Disease Consultants1890 Goodman Rd E Ste 101, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 536-1892
State Line Dialysis2049 E SHELBY DR, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (662) 363-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
COULD NOT SAY ENOUGH ABOUT THE GREAT THINGS DR.ADELEYE!!!!! AS DONE FOR ME, HE TRULY SAVED MY LIFE 9 YEARS AGO, I WOULD RECOMMEND THE ADELEYE'S FOR ANYONE WHO HAS KINDEY PROBLEMS, THEY TRULY CARE FOR THE PATIENTS!!!!!! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING, CATHERINE COSTELLO
About Dr. Olufemi Adeleye, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Meharry Med Coll
- Meharry Med Coll
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adeleye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeleye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeleye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeleye has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeleye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeleye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeleye.
