Dr. Olufemi Taiwo, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olufemi Taiwo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ogun State Univ. and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Taiwo works at Southern Behavioral Healthcare in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Behavioral Healthcare
    110 Braxton Ct, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 461-6422
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Southern Behavioral Healthcare
    500 Lanier Ave W Ste 301, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 610-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    About Dr. Olufemi Taiwo, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225005598
    Education & Certifications

    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • Ogun State Univ.
    Medical Education
    • Psychiatry
