Dr. Olugbemiga Osoba, MD
Dr. Olugbemiga Osoba, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins Hospital
Olugbemiga Osoba MD4028 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 204, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (404) 953-5348
Mailing address4780 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Ste 621A, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 455-3200
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Osoba is very easy to talk with and is a skilled listener. He is very conscientious and keeps up with needed labs. Dr. o has a very good rapport with the kids. I would highly recommend him for a pediatric psychiastrist.
About Dr. Olugbemiga Osoba, MD
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Henry Ford Health Sys
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Osoba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osoba has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osoba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Osoba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osoba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osoba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osoba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.