Overview

Dr. Olugbenga Faleye, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch-U Ilorin and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Faleye works at Primehealth Medical Center, P.C. in Bartlett, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.