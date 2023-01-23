Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awosika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare6600 France Ave S Ste 415, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 303-6832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare2800 County Road 42 W # 217, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 303-6832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Dr. Awosika (aka Dr. K) was a lifesaver for me. He asks the right questions and actually listens. He listens to what meds have worked for you in the past and what doesn't and doesn't coerce you to try a med that you aren't comfortable with (like other Drs have). He was very easy to talk to, even though he doesn't do talk therapy. Very thankful to have the opportunity to work with him!
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1073539953
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Awosika speaks Yoruba.
