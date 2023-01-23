Overview of Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD

Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Awosika works at Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.