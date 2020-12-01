Overview

Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ogun State University and is affiliated with Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Onasanya works at Kiings Neurological Care, PLLC in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.