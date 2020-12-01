See All Neurologists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD

Neurology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ogun State University and is affiliated with Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Onasanya works at Kiings Neurological Care, PLLC in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kiings Neurological Care, PLLC
    3820 N Elm St Ste 104, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 365-1001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cape Fear Neurology Associates
    1219 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 615-3350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital
  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Dr. Onasanya had treated me 9 years ago at Novant so I had to search to find his new practice. I'm so glad I did. He is knowledgeable, empathetic, and thorough. I felt he did a very thorough--and not rushed-- exam. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs a neurologist
    Judi Lawson Wallace — Dec 01, 2020
    About Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    NPI Number
    • 1649500158
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital For Special Surgery/New York Prebyterian
    Residency
    • Seton Hall University/New Jersey Neuroscience Institute
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ogun State University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onasanya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onasanya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onasanya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onasanya has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onasanya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Onasanya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onasanya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onasanya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onasanya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

