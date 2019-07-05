Overview of Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS

Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Ibadan|University of Ibadan / College of Medicine|University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Wallace works at J H Clinical Laboratory in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.