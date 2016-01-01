Dr. Pitan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olumayowa Pitan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA.
Albany Dermatology Clinic PA2709 Meredyth Dr Ste 340, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-6501
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1730479452
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.