Overview of Dr. Olumide Danisa, MD

Dr. Olumide Danisa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Danisa works at Loma Linda University Professional Plaza in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.