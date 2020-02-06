Dr. Olumide Danisa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danisa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olumide Danisa, MD
Overview of Dr. Olumide Danisa, MD
Dr. Olumide Danisa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Danisa works at
Dr. Danisa's Office Locations
Loma Linda University Department of Ort25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2808
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I went to see Dr. Danisa for some severe cervical spine issues. What I appreciate about Dr. Danisa is that he was truthful, upfront and to the point. The worst thing a physician can do is tell you what they want to hear versus what they need to know. That will definitely set a patient up to fail everytime. Patients need to always be informed of the good, the bad and the ugly no matter what. Thank you for your honest professional opinion and recommendations.
About Dr. Olumide Danisa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Hausa and Yoruba
- 1467413450
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ Mc
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danisa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danisa has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danisa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danisa speaks French, Hausa and Yoruba.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Danisa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danisa.
